Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 155 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 155.79 points and Nifty up by 33.50 points.

At 9:16 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 155.79 points or 0.30 per cent at 52,638.50.

Advertisement

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15,755.00, at 9:16 am, up by 33.50 points or 0.21 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)