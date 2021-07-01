Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 155 points
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 155.79 points and Nifty up by 33.50 points.
At 9:16 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 155.79 points or 0.30 per cent at 52,638.50.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15,755.00, at 9:16 am, up by 33.50 points or 0.21 per cent. (ANI)
