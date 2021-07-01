Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 155 points

Left Menu

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 155.79 points and Nifty up by 33.50 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-07-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 09:29 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
At 9:16 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 155.79 points or 0.30 per cent at 52,638.50.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15,755.00, at 9:16 am, up by 33.50 points or 0.21 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

