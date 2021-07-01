Ashok Leyland total Jun dispatches zoom to 6,448 units

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Thursday posted two-fold increase in total sales at 6,448 units as compared with 3,199 units in May this year.

Total domestic vehicle dispatches to dealerships stood at 5,851 units last month as against 2,738 units in May, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales in the domestic market stood at 2,364 units in June as against 1,513 units last month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month stood at 3,487 units as compared with 1,225 units in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)