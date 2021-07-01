Left Menu

Cop killed, several injured after bus hits Fort William wall in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-07-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 14:44 IST
Cop killed, several injured after bus hits Fort William wall in Kolkata
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable died and 13 others suffered injuries on Thursday when a bus carrying passengers hit the wall adjoining a gate of Fort William -- the Army's Eastern Command headquarters -- with its driver having lost control on the wheels, an officer said.

The minibus, which was on its way to Howrah from Metiabruz, mowed down the motorcycle-borne police constable before it crashed into the brick wall of the British-era fort near Hastings area around 12.30 pm, he said.

Vivekananda Dab, who was employed with the Kolkata Police Reserve Force, was declared 'brought dead' by doctors at the nearby SSKM hospital, the officer said.

''We had to use a crane to pull him out from under the bus,'' he explained.

Passengers who sustained injuries were also taken to the state-run SSKM hospital, and the condition of at least four of them have been stated to be ''critical'', the officer said.

''It seems the brakes had failed, and the driver, in its bid to stop the speeding bus, hit a tree and then the brick wall,'' he added.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra, who visited the site of the accident, said the matter was being looked into, and more details will be available after a thorough investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021