Nissan dispatches jump to 3,503 units in June

Nissan Motor India on Thursday said its wholesales rose by about three-fold to 3,503 units in June as compared with May this year.

The company had dispatched 1,235 units in May this year.

''Last month had multiple COVID-19 related challenges of lockdowns and restrictions impacting production and channel operations, the automaker kept people safety first and collaborated with the vendors and channel partners towards servicing the demand of its discerning customers,'' Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

With expectations of a good monsoon, the company is preparing for restarting the third shift at the manufacturing plant to service the demand of the all-new Nissan Magnite to reduce the customer waiting period further, he added.

