Left Menu

Train service resumes partially in Kashmir after seven weeks suspension

PTI | Banihal | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:26 IST
Train service resumes partially in Kashmir after seven weeks suspension
  • Country:
  • India

The first train chugged on the railway tracks between Banihal and Budgam district on Thursday as train service resumed partially in the Kashmir Valley after remaining suspended for over seven weeks due to the second wave of COVID-19, officials said.

However, the train service from Budgam in central Kashmir to Baramulla in north Kashmir would remain suspended till further orders, they said.

The Northern Railways has decided to operate two trains daily between Banihal and Budgam with 50 percent passengers.

“A total of 382 passengers travelled in two trains between the two stations amid strict adherence of COVID-19 protocol,” Kashmir Rail Traffic Inspector Baseer Bali told PTI.

The rail service between Banihal and Baramulla was suspended on May 10 in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

“The passengers are requested to maintain Covid appropriate behaviour and wear face masks all the time during the travel,” Bali said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021