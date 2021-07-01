Runaya becomes one of the first companies in India to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Mumbai, 01 July, 2021: Runaya, one of India’s fastest growing manufacturing start-ups, today announced that it has become one of the first companies in India to deploy and go live with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central in India.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is a single, end-to-end business management solution. An all-in-one cloud solution, Dynamics 365 Business Central helps companies ensure business continuity by connecting sales, service, finance, and operations teams to help them transform faster and deliver better results.

Runaya partnered with Deloitte to project manage the deployment and assist Runaya in identifying the right solution based on the following key parameters: Functional fitment, Technical fitment, Customer Experience Roadmap and the Partner Ecosystem.

Implementation was done in record time through Alletec, a Gold development partner with Microsoft.

Runaya is a fast-growing manufacturing start-up aspiring to disrupt the resources industry, leveraging partnerships with global partners, best-in-class global technologies and patents to create innovative and pioneering solutions. Commenting on the development, Naivedya Agarwal, Co-Founder, Runaya said, “We are really excited to be one of the first to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central in India. It is an important milestone for us as Business Central will greatly help us in achieving the desired operational efficiency and bring more agility and intelligence in our processes and operations.” Gautam Kapoor, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India, LLP said, “Enabling a robust Indian-bred start-up ecosystem is at the heart of Deloitte’s strategy. Runaya’s successful implementation of Microsoft Business Central before the due date marks a milestone where start-ups are adopting digital transformation to stay ahead of the curve. Through our focused leadership direction and knowledge-driven counsel, we have been able to collaborate for this extraordinary milestone.” Praveen Mellacheruvu, Lead – Business Applications, Microsoft India, said, “To compete in a highly disruptive and rapidly evolving world companies are increasingly looking to accelerate their efforts towards digital transformation. It is exciting to see start-ups like Runaya leading Dynamics 365 Business Central early adopters in their entrepreneurial journey to manage their business effectively.” PWR PWR

