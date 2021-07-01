MP minister falls from dais during program

Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar on Thursday fell from the dais during a program here.The minister was taken to a hospital for check-up and his condition was completely normal, a senior police official said.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 01-07-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar on Thursday fell from the dais during a program here.

The minister was taken to a hospital for a check-up and his condition was completely normal, a senior police official said. He later left for Bhopal.

The incident took place when Tomar, along with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and others, was attending the inauguration of the National Horticulture Board's office in the city. As Tomar was called to address the program, he got up from his seat and started walking towards the microphone when he slipped and fell down from the dais.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said the minister underwent a check-up at the hospital and his condition was totally normal. Afterward he left for Bhopal for an urgent meeting, the SP added.

