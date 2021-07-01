Left Menu

Royal Enfield total sales rise to 43,048 units in June

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:23 IST
Royal Enfield total sales rise to 43,048 units in June
  • Country:
  • India

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Thursday said its total sales increased over one-fold to 43,048 units in June as compared with 27,294 units in May this year.

The company's domestic sales stood at 35,815 units last month as compared with 20,073 in May.

Exports rose to 7,233 units last month as against 7,221 units in May, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021