Vivo India logs sale of 1 lakh smartphones via Smart Retail programme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:29 IST
Smartphone brand Vivo on Thursday said it delivered one lakh smartphones between May 10 and June 10, through its Vivo Smart Retail (VSR) programme.

The ''click-to-mortar'' model was introduced by the company last year amid the pandemic. Under this model, Vivo accepts product-related queries from customers, and passes on the leads for sales to retailers that are in the vicinity of the customers, helping the, buy products from the safety of their homes.

VSR has benefitted retail partners with an average increase of 10 per cent in business (in value terms). ''The initiative has helped bridge the gap between retailers and consumers in the post-pandemic world.

''Previously, we had seen about 50,000 leads being generated through the programme. This year, between May 10 and June 10, we delivered one lakh smartphones through VSR,'' Vivo India Director (Brand strategy) Nipun Marya told PTI.

He added that Vivo managed to achieve this milestone with the support of 7,000 retailers and 6,000 Vivo brand ambassadors (VBAs).

Marya said the model was introduced to cater to the pent-up demand for smartphones across the country by leveraging the brand's vast retail network, while adhering to all statutory requirements and regulations of the government.

