Left Menu

Mindtree completes acquisition of the NxT Digital Business from L&T

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 11:28 IST
Mindtree completes acquisition of the NxT Digital Business from L&T
  • Country:
  • India

Mindtree on Friday said it has completed acquisition of the NxT Digital Business from Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

In May this year, Mindtree had announced it will acquire the NxT Digital Business from Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for Rs 198 crore, a move that will enable the mid-sized IT firm to capture opportunities in the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 space.

''The company has consummated the acquisition of L&T’s digital transformation business undertaking (NxT Digital Business) on July 1, 2021, consequent to completion of customary conditions precedent agreed under the business transfer agreement dated May 20, 2021, between the company and L&T,'' Mindtree said in a regulatory filing.

L&T is also the promoter/holding company of Mindtree with a 61.03 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-based company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
2
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
3
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
4
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021