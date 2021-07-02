Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari announces inclusion of Retail and Wholesale trades as MSMEs

Shri Gadkari said the revised guidelines will benefit 2.5 Crore Retail and Wholesale Traders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 15:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of MSME and Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today announced revised guidelines for MSMEs with the inclusion of Retail and Wholesale trades as MSMEs. In a Tweet he said under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, we are committed to strengthening MSME and make their engines for economic growth.

Shri Gadkari said the revised guidelines will benefit 2.5 Crore Retail and Wholesale Traders. He said Retail and wholesale trade were left out of the ambit of MSME, now under the revised guidelines, retail and wholesale trade will also get the benefit of priority sector lending under RBI guidelines.

With the revised guidelines the Retail and wholesale trades will be now be allowed to register on Udyam Registration Portal.

(With Inputs from PIB)

