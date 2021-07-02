Left Menu

S African woman with heroin worth Rs 56 crore arrested

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-07-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 15:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A South African woman has been arrested with eight kg of heroin worth Rs 56 crore in the international market, a Customs official said on Friday.

The 35-year-old foreigner was caught at the Kempegowda International Airport here on June 30, said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The passenger had concealed the drug in a false bottom of the suitcase, it said in a statement.

''The passenger had landed in Bengaluru by an early morning flight connecting one of the Middle-Eastern transit hubs. The heroin has been seized and the passenger arrested under the NDPS Act,'' the DRI officials said.

