Five dead as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 02-07-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 18:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five people died and four more were injured when a private passenger vehicle skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and plunged into a deep gorge on Friday, a senior police officer said.

The accident took place near Digdole in Ramban district when the driver of the car lost control after hitting a mini-load carrier, Senior Superintendent of Police P D Nitya said.

She said the vehicle was on its way to Neel village from Ramban.

The injured have been hospitalized, the SSP said, adding that the identities of the deceased are being ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

