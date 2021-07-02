Left Menu

Toll collection rises to Rs 2,576.28 crore in June: NHAI

According to NHAI, with around 3.48 crore users, FASTag penetration across the country is at around 96 per cent and many toll plazas having 99 per cent penetration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 18:29 IST
Toll collection rises to Rs 2,576.28 crore in June: NHAI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the easing of lockdown in most states and rise in the traffic movement on the highways, toll collection in June 2021 increased to Rs 2,576.28 crore, 21 percent higher than Rs 2,125.16 crore collected in May this year, NHAI said on Friday.

National Highway Authority of India in a statement said toll collection across the country through FASTag touched Rs 103.54 crore, with 63.09 lakh transactions on July 1, 2021. Electronic toll collection through FASTag is operational at 780 active toll plazas across the country, it added. According to NHAI, with around 3.48 crore users, FASTag penetration across the country is at around 96 percent, and many toll plazas having 99 percent penetration. As per an estimate, FASTag will save around Rs 20,000 crore per year on fuel, which will save precious foreign exchange and help the environment as well, the statement said.

NHAI noted that the constant growth and adoption of FASTag by the highway users have reduced the waiting time at NH Fee Plazas significantly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021