Left Menu

CCTV cameras installed at about 500 FCI depots

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 18:57 IST
CCTV cameras installed at about 500 FCI depots
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) has installed CCTV cameras at its about 500 depots to augment surveillance, a senior official of the food ministry said on Friday.

Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has also been asked to install CCTV cameras in godowns hired by the FCI for storage purposes, the official said.

''CWC has informed that the process for live web feed of CCTV cameras has been initiated and the work is expected to be completed by August 31,'' the ministry official told PTI.

The government has also initiated the process to get the live feed of CCTV cameras installed in the private godowns hired by FCI, he said.

The cameras are installed at all important locations of the depots -- main gate, weigh bridge, shed entry and exit gate, among other locations.

According to the official, the live feed of CCTVs is available at 501 FCI-owned depots, out of which 440 depots can be viewed through direct links available on the FCI website.

The remaining 61 depots can be viewed through app-based solutions. The links for viewing the live feed are available in the 'See Your Depot' tab available on the FCI website, he said.

''The installation of CCTV cameras has instilled more sense of responsibility in employees/workers, which, in turn, helps in improving operational efficiency,'' the official said.

It has also helped in better monitoring of warehouses in remote locations and would be helpful in resolving matters in case of any mishap, he added.

FCI is the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021