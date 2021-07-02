Kolkata port flags off first coal export consignment to Bangladesh

Export consignment of Indian coal from the Kolkata port commenced on Friday as the cargo was flagged off from its Netaji Subhas Dock to Bangladesh, an official said.

The coal is sourced from Dhanbad and going to Rampal Power Station in Khulna.

Advertisement

The 1320 MW plant is being developed by Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Limited, a joint venture between India's NTPC and Bangladesh Power Development Board.

The first rake of coal about 3,800 tonnes is expected to be unloaded at the captive jetty of the power plant in 3-4 days, the official said.

The exporter of coal is Godavari Commodities and is handled end to end by ZS logistics.

About 20,000 tonne of Indian coal will be sourced from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, (formerly Kolkata Port Trust) to Bangladesh each month, the port officials said.

Port Chairman Vinit Kumar said that SMP Kolkata has been declared a hub of Bangladesh for Coal & Inland Waterways traffic with various incentives.

''As a result, bulk traffic to Bangladesh such as rice, sponge iron, fly ash and coal has now reached about 7 lakh tonnes a year,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)