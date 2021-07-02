EPL appoints ex Diageo India head Anand Kripalu as MD and Global CEO

EPL Ltd, formerly known as Essel Propack, on Friday said it has appointed ex Diageo India head Anand Kripalu as its Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment will be effective from August 18, 2021, EPL said in a statement.

Advertisement

Current MD and CEO Sudhanshu Vats will stay with the company till August-end to enable a smooth transition, it added.

Investment firm Blackstone-backed EPL is the world's largest global speciality packaging company which manufactures laminated plastic tubes catering to the FMCG and pharma space. It functions in 10 countries and operates through 20 state-of-the-art facilities.

Amit Dixit, Head of Asia for Blackstone Private Equity and director on EPL’s board, said Kripalu's addition to the management team will enable EPL to build leadership bandwidth for its next phase of growth.

Prior to joining EPL, Kripalu spent seven years as MD & CEO of Diageo India.

Kripalu, an alumnus of IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta, has also spent almost eight years with Mondelez International (formerly Cadbury) as the President of India and South East Asia business.

In 2020-21, EPL had a total consolidated income of Rs 3,106.1 crore.

EPL is the world’s largest laminated tube manufacturer with units operating across countries such as the US, Mexico, Colombia, Poland, Germany, Egypt, China, the Philippines and India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)