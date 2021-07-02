Left Menu

EPL appoints ex Diageo India head Anand Kripalu as MD and Global CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 21:09 IST
EPL appoints ex Diageo India head Anand Kripalu as MD and Global CEO
  • Country:
  • India

EPL Ltd, formerly known as Essel Propack, on Friday said it has appointed ex Diageo India head Anand Kripalu as its Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment will be effective from August 18, 2021, EPL said in a statement.

Current MD and CEO Sudhanshu Vats will stay with the company till August-end to enable a smooth transition, it added.

Investment firm Blackstone-backed EPL is the world's largest global speciality packaging company which manufactures laminated plastic tubes catering to the FMCG and pharma space. It functions in 10 countries and operates through 20 state-of-the-art facilities.

Amit Dixit, Head of Asia for Blackstone Private Equity and director on EPL’s board, said Kripalu's addition to the management team will enable EPL to build leadership bandwidth for its next phase of growth.

Prior to joining EPL, Kripalu spent seven years as MD & CEO of Diageo India.

Kripalu, an alumnus of IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta, has also spent almost eight years with Mondelez International (formerly Cadbury) as the President of India and South East Asia business.

In 2020-21, EPL had a total consolidated income of Rs 3,106.1 crore.

EPL is the world’s largest laminated tube manufacturer with units operating across countries such as the US, Mexico, Colombia, Poland, Germany, Egypt, China, the Philippines and India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021