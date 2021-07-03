Power consumption in western MP up by 17 pc as industrial, economic activities resume
In June last year, 160 crore units of electricity was consumed in western Madhya Pradesh, the official from Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Supply Company said.As the second wave of the pandemic subsided, normalcy was being restored rapidly in western Madhya Pradesh and the demand for electricity in industrial units also increased, the state-run companys managing director Amit Tomar said.
The power consumption in western Madhya Pradesh had increased by 17 percent to 187 crore units in June after the second wave of COVID-19 subsided, and economic and industrial activities picked up the pace, an official said on Saturday. In June last year, 160 crore units of electricity were consumed in western Madhya Pradesh, the official from Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Supply Company said.
''As the second wave of the pandemic subsided, normalcy was being restored rapidly in western Madhya Pradesh and the demand for electricity in industrial units also increased," the state-run company's managing director Amit Tomar said. More than 1 crore units of electricity were consumed on June 16 in Indore, which is the financial capital of the state, he said. The company handles power supply to 15 districts of the Malwa-Nimar region of the state.
