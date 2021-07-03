Delhi: Services to run on single line on section of Yellow Line from 10:30 pm for maintenance

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 16:37 IST
Services will run on a single line on a section of the HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli corridor of the Delhi Metro from late-night onwards on Saturday to undertake track maintenance work, officials said.

The maintenance work will be carried out in the Qutab Minar-Guru Dronacharya segment of the busy Yellow Line that connects Delhi and Gurgaon.

''To undertake planned track maintenance work in the above section, train services between Qutab Minar and Guru Dronacharya section of Yellow Line will be run on a single line after 10.30 pm till the end of revenue services on July 3 and from the start of revenue services till 6:30 am on Sunday,'' the DMRC said in a statement.

Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this period, officials said.

Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in North Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

