DVC April-June power generation up 50 per cent

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 20:15 IST
Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has generated 10,572 million units of power in the first quarter of 2021-22 registering a growth of 50 per cent compared to the same period last year, a company official said.

The Plant Load Factor (PLF) also increased to 71.10 per cent in Q1 of 2021-22 from 45.87 per cent in the same period, registering an increase of 25.23 per cent, the official said.

DVC power stations and the T&D network have successfully supplied 24x7 power to the nation and achieved these milestones amidst the difficult pandemic situation and successfully dealt with cyclone Yash that hit large parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand in May 2021, the company said.

