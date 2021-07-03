Left Menu

Vaishno Devi shrine board to conduct disaster management drills

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-07-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 22:27 IST
Vaishno Devi shrine board to conduct disaster management drills
  • Country:
  • India

The Vaishno Devi shrine board will carry out regular mock drills to equip it disaster management teams to deal with any unforeseen situation effectively, officials said here.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board chaired by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ramesh Kumar, to review various aspects of disaster management preparedness for the annual pilgrimage, they said.

The shrine board CEO emphasised that the mock drills be carried out at regular intervals so that disaster management teams of the board and all other stakeholders respond to any disaster situation forthwith.

He said that the fire and emergency services department will be approached for conducting fire audit of the track and the shrine area.

Kumar added that once the situation created by the Covid pandemic normalises, training workshops will be organised for the staff of the board.

The functioning of joint control rooms at Bhawan, Adhkuwari and Katra, and various other components of disaster management also came up for review at the meeting, a board spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021