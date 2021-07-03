Delhi govt may allow reopening of stadiums, sports complexes from July 5, say sources

In view of the significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government is likely to allow further relaxations such as reopening of stadiums and sports complexes from July 5, sources claimed on Saturday.

The relaxations which have been announced so far are set to continue till 5 am on Monday. A fresh order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on the extension of prohibited and restricted activities is yet to be issued.

''Although the government is likely to allow reopening of stadiums and sports complexes, operation of public transport, including Delhi Metro trains, with full capacity is unlikely due to concerns of overcrowding,'' a source said.

Metro trains and public buses are running with half their seating capacity.

According to sources, reopening of spas, cinema halls, multiplexes and swimming pools, is also unlikely.

Last week, the DDMA allowed the reopening of gyms and yoga institutes with 50 per cent attendance. Banquets, marriage halls and hotels were also allowed to host weddings with an attendance of 50 guests only.

