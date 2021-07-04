Left Menu

Philippine C-130 military plane crashes; 40 rescued

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province Sunday after missing the runway and at least 40 people on board were rescued, the military chief said.Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana did not immediately say how many people were on board the aircraft and if there were casualties after it crashed in a village in the mountainous town of Patikul in Sulu province.The plane was transporting troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city, Sobejana said.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 04-07-2021
Philippine C-130 military plane crashes; 40 rescued
A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province Sunday after missing the runway and at least 40 people on board were rescued, the military chief said.

Chief of Staff Gen. Cirillo Sobejana did not immediately say how many people were on board the aircraft and if there were casualties after it crashed in a village in the mountainous town of Patikul in Sulu province.

The plane was transporting troops from southern Cagayan de Oro City, Sobejana said. Government forces have been battling Abu Sayyaf militants in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu for decades.

"It's very unfortunate," Sobejana told reporters. "The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed," Sobejana said at least 40 people on board were brought to a hospital and troops were trying to save the rest.

