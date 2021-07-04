Left Menu

Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes - media

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 11:15 IST
Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes - media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A Philippine military plane crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday carrying at least 85 people, the AFP News Agency reported https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1411552777763840010, citing the armed forces chief.

At least 40 people had been rescued and were being treated, armed forces chief Cirilito Sobejana told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani; India's Bharat Biotech says vaccine 93.4% effective against severe COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021