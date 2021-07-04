Egypt's tourism revenues in January-June at $3.5-4 bln - deputy minister

Egypt's tourism revenues were between $3.5 billion to $4 billion during the first half of 2021 and the country received about 3.5 million tourists from January to June, Ghada Shalaby, deputy minister of tourism, told Reuters.

The country's revenues from the vital sector were about $4 billion in 2020, down by 70% from $13.03 billion in 2019, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Also Read: Egyptian president appoints ambassador to Qatar -official gazette

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)