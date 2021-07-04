Left Menu

Egypt's tourism revenues in January-June at $3.5-4 bln - deputy minister

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-07-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 12:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Egypt's tourism revenues were between $3.5 billion to $4 billion during the first half of 2021 and the country received about 3.5 million tourists from January to June, Ghada Shalaby, deputy minister of tourism, told Reuters.

The country's revenues from the vital sector were about $4 billion in 2020, down by 70% from $13.03 billion in 2019, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

