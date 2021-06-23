Egyptian president appoints ambassador to Qatar -official gazette
23-06-2021
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has appointed an ambassador to Qatar, the official gazette said on Wednesday.
The step comes after Egypt joined Saudi Arabia and its regional allies in announcing steps to end a rift with Qatar in January.
