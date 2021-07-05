Left Menu

India Pesticides shares debut with nearly 22 pc premium

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 11:19 IST
India Pesticides shares debut with nearly 22 pc premium
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of India Pesticides Ltd on Monday got listed with a premium of nearly 22 per cent against its issue price of Rs 296.

It got listed at Rs 360, registering a gain of 21.62 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. The stock then jumped 24.32 per cent to Rs 368.

At the NSE, it debuted at Rs 350, witnessing a jump of 18.24 per cent.

The initial public offer of India Pesticides Limited was subscribed 29 times last month.

The price range for the Rs 800-crore offer was Rs 290-296 per share.

India Pesticides is an R&D-focused agrochemical technical company, which has growing formulations business in herbicides, insecticides, and fungicide segments. It also manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India
4
Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021