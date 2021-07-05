Left Menu

Michelin names Gaganjot Singh as head of Africa, India & Middle East region

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 12:05 IST
French tyre major Michelin on Monday said it has appointed Gaganjot Singh as the President of Africa, India and the Middle East region.

Singh, who will be based out of Pune, succeeds Marc Pasquet who has been called for other functions in the Michelin Group.

In his ten year association with Michelin, Singh has held various leadership roles in finance, sales, and other commercial functions across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Since 2019, he served as Global Business Model Leader – Large Fleets within the Long Distance Transportation Business Line.

Between 2016 to 2019, he was the Managing Director of South Africa Customs Union (SACU), Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique.

In 2012, he joined Michelin Group in India as Chief Financial Officer of the country.

Earlier in his career, Singh has held various leadership positions in companies such as GlaxoSmithKline and PepsiCo in varying functions of finance, purchase, logistics, including his last role as CFO of Saint-Gobain Construction Products in India before joining Michelin Group in 2012.

Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries, has 1,23,600 employees and operates 71 tyre production facilities which together produced around 170 million tires in 2020.

