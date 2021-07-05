Left Menu

Hindustan Times invests Rs 16 crore in lifestyle brand Tjori

Indian online fashion brand Tjori said on Monday it has signed an equity deal of Rs 16 crore with the media giant Hindustan Times.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 13:51 IST
Hindustan Times invests Rs 16 crore in lifestyle brand Tjori
The brand brings conventional art and craft of India into the global market. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian online fashion brand Tjori said on Monday it has signed an equity deal of Rs 16 crore with the media giant Hindustan Times. The deal signed goes beyond equity investments while also providing branding and marketing support.

The establishment with Hindustan Times will help build brand awareness in India and accelerate growth at the global level, Tjori said in a statement. "The unique opportunity here is a platform access to HT shop where Tjori as a brand will be featured with an aim to create exponential avenues for both the brands."

Chief Executive Officer Mansi Gupta said: "Tjori as a brand works at bringing the best of time-honoured crafts and wisdom with a modern twist. In partnership with HT and its various media channels, we will be able to put Tjori at the forefront of the fashion industry." Piyush Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of Hindustan Times, said the deal is bound to bring an ocean of knowledge for all our readers, regarding the re-modernised way of traditional Indian goodness that Tjori strongly recommends.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Tjori as it helps us venture into the e-commerce market."Tjori is a lifestyle e-commerce brand with the vision of bringing the conventional art and craft of India with a sight of overhaul into the global market. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global
4
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021