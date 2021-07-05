Shipsy joins hands with ACT Grants, Udhyam to streamline deliveries of COVID-related equipment

Shipsy, a tech-enabled end-to-end logistics services platform, on Monday said it has joined hands with non-profit organisations ACT Grants and Udhyam to streamline deliveries of COVID-19-specific relief equipment such as oxygen concentrators and BiPAPs.

Udhyam in association with ACT Grants has been actively involved in raising funds from donors around the world to procure COVID-19 relief equipment, amid the second wave of the pandemic, it said.

The collaboration with two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) aims to address automation, shipment visibility, traceability, logistical, and other challenges throughout the product journey, Shipsy said in a statement.

The absence of the right tools and technology made it difficult to manage the heavy volume of in-bound and out-bound logistics, amid the surging demand for the equipment from across the country, it said.

It added that the entire process, including critical communication with logistics partners, remained scattered across various modes and mostly manual.

Shipsy's low-code SaaS platform helped configure a complete shipment management platform for its partners, digitising the entire order journey. It enabled better management of product distribution right from receiving to ensuring last-mile delivery, the statement said.

Easy integrations allowed collaboration with logistics service providers empanelled with the company and real-time monitoring of delivery attempts, it added.

Besides, the AI-powered engine triggered automatic updates through WhatsApp and SMS enabling complete visibility over the shipments. Moreover, the notifications shared with recipients contained training links on how to use the equipment, according to the company.

Significantly, logistics major DTDC has also been engaged with doing temperature-controlled deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines through the Shipsy global trade and logistics management platform, it said.

Shipsy co-founder and CEO Soham Chokshi said, ''We are delighted to extend the capabilities of our AI-powered cloud solutions to resolve and expedite the management and delivery operations for our partner organisations in this regard.'' He added that this will pave the way for many other future collaborations to eradicate the disease from its root.

Udhyam founder and CEO Mekin Maheshwari said, ''I believe we must prepare for the third wave as a country. The key lies in being prepared well in advance to avoid last-minute slip-ups and panic. But, it is easier said than done.'' As a result, it was particularly complex for the teams to process the requests properly due to the sheer scale and complexity of the process. Shipment status, traceability, awareness about the contents, and successful deliveries were other issues before the partnering organisations and concerning parties, he said.

''Shipsy's cloud-based advanced AI platform completely fitted our bill.

''It was able to pull scores of data, compile it effortlessly on a single dashboard, and streamlined communication across different stakeholders. It led to better visibility and efficacious management, all within two days,'' Maheshwari added.

