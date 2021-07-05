Left Menu

Govt extends deadline for public comments on draft e-commerce rules till Aug 5

The government on Monday extended till August 5 the deadline for public comments on proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection E-Commerce Rules, 2020. Views comments suggestions on the proposed amendments may be sent by August 5, 2021, a government notice said.At a meeting organized by the consumer affairs ministry on July 3, many e-commerce players had requested the government to extend the July 6 deadline for submitting comments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:49 IST
Govt extends deadline for public comments on draft e-commerce rules till Aug 5
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Monday extended till August 5 the deadline for public comments on proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020. Earlier, the last date for public comments on the draft e-commerce rules was July 6. ''It has now been decided to extend the timeline for receipt of comments/suggestions on the draft E-Commerce Rules. Views/ comments/ suggestions on the proposed amendments may be sent by August 5, 2021,'' a government notice said.

At a meeting organized by the consumer affairs ministry on July 3, many e-commerce players had requested the government to extend the July 6 deadline for submitting comments. On June 21, the ministry had released draft e-commerce rules under which it banned fraudulent flash sale and mis-selling of goods and services on e-commerce platforms.

Appointment of chief compliance officer/grievance redressal officer are among other key amendments proposed to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.

The government also proposed registration of every e-commerce entity which intends to operate in India with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The proposed amendments also included e-commerce entities requiring to provide information not later than 72 hours of the receipt of an order from a government agency for prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of offences under any law. According to research firm CUTS International, many consumer organisations have felt that draft e-commerce rules should stick to only consumer-facing issues. The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 were first notified in July last year. Their violation attract penal action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021