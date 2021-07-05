Left Menu

IMF chief warns of 'dangerous divergence' in COVID recovery

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-07-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:58 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
The head of the International Monetary Fund warned on Monday of a "dangerous divergence" between developed and developing countries as they seek to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kristalina Georgieva said that strong growth in wealthy countries like the United States was "good news" but developing countries were being held back by slow vaccination rates.

"That is danger for the coherence of growth and it is also a danger for global stability and security," she told the Paris Peace Forum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

