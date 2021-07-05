Mughal, Sinthan roads reopened for traffic in J&K after nearly two years

The historic Mughal and Sinthan roads, connecting Kashmir valley to Poonch-Rajouri and Chenab Valley regions respectively, were thrown open for vehicular traffic on Monday after remaining closed for nearly two years following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019.

''Light motor vehicles as well as heavy motor vehicles were allowed to ply on Mughal road on Monday. The road was reopened for civilian movement after two years,'' an official said.

The historic Mughal road connects Shopian in south Kashmir to Poonch and was the route used by the Mughal kings to reach Kashmir.

The Sinthan-Kokernag road, which connects Anantnag district to Kishtwar, was also opened for civilian traffic.

The roads were closed on August 4, 2019 as a precautionary measure as the Centre abrogated Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir while bifurcating the then state into two union territories.

The opening of the roads comes four days after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made an announcement to this effect.

"In the past few days, many delegations from Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda met me. Today, we've decided that Mughal Road and Sinthan Road will be opened for the common public from July 5," Sinha said.

"Opening these will not only facilitate movement for people but also improve J&K's overall economy. I've issued orders. People of Rajouri & Poonch can now come to Srinagar easily. People of Kishtwar & Doda will be able to come to Kashmir division easily,'' he added.

