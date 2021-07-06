Germany relaxes restrictions for travelers from UK
Germany's public health institute said on Monday the United Kingdom, India, Portugal and Russia were no longer "areas of variant concern", resulting in reducing travel restrictions for people arriving in Germany from those countries.
