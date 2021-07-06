Left Menu

Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east

It said search and rescue teams were on their way to the area. There were 22 passengers and six crew members on board, the ministry said. Interfax news agency quoted the local meteorology centre as saying that weather in the area was cloudy.

A Russian AN-26 airplane with 28 people onboard has gone missing in the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far east, the country's emergencies ministry said on Tuesday.

The plane, en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana in the northern part of the peninsula, lost contact with air traffic control during the flight, the ministry said. It said search and rescue teams were on their way to the area. There were 22 passengers and six crew members on board, the ministry said.

Interfax news agency quoted the local meteorology center as saying that the weather in the area was cloudy.

