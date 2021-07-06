Nykaa launches The Global Store to offer International beauty, skincare brands in India

The platform is exclusively available on the Nykaa mobile app Mumbai, India, 6th July 2021: Nykaa, India’s leading beauty and fashion ecommerce platform has recently launched The Global Store, that aims to bring international beauty brands to Indian consumers through a cross-border e-commerce platform. The Global Store can be easily and exclusively accessed through the Nykaa mobile application. The brands endeavour to be fully compliant with all Indian e-commerce regulations on imports and will display one all-inclusive price, that is inclusive of all customs, duties and taxes. Customers will be required to provide KYC details as per the applicable government regulations. Orders will be shipped and delivered within 7 to 20 days from the offshore fulfilment centre, directly to the customers’ doorstep. Through the Global Store, Nykaa brings a strong network of authorized retailers of international brands to India. In order to deliver its promise of authenticity, Nykaa will accredit only a single vendor to each brand. The platform offers labels from countries across the world including the US, South Korea, Finland, Australia, and Dubai, among others. These brands have been carefully selected and chosen based on global trends. The focus has been on specific skincare concerns, artisanal beauty, mineral based makeup, plant powered haircare and science based clean beauty. Some of the prominent brands on The Global Store include the recently launched brand Dr Barbara Sturm (luxury skincare that combines the power of ingredient science and potent plant extracts for a #SturmGlow), Pur Cosmetics (mineral-based makeup and skincare solutions- Cosmetify's Hottest Brands of 2020), Butter London (multiple award winning nail products that are formulated with clean ingredients), Cosmedix Skincare (luxe clean skincare line with celebrity followers like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Beiber, Victoria Beckham, Demi Moore), Erno Laszlo Skincare (clean science luxury skincare, considered to be Marilyn Monroe & Audrey Hepburn's secret beauty weapon), Rahua (high quality haircare products inspired by the Amazonian rainforest), and Rodial (global luxury skincare that offers targeted treatments) among others.

Nykaa Spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to launch the Global Store on Nykaa. While we have witnessed the demand for a diverse range of international brands from consumers over time, these brands have faced multiple challenges in the past to enter the Indian market. This platform aims to effectively bridge the gap between global brands trying to tap the Indian market and customers who desire to shop for the best of the brands. Through The Global Store, Nykaa continues to empower its customers by democratizing the access to a host of international brands by giving choice, authenticity and convenience.“ About Nykaa Nykaa was founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar with a vision of providing a carefully curated range of products for every beauty solution. Derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Nayaka’ meaning one in the spotlight, it rests on three ideals - curation, content and convenience. Nykaa has an omnichannel model with multiple retail stores across India. The Nykaa Guarantee ensures that all products available at Nykaa are 100% authentic sourced directly from the brand or authorized distributors. Since its launch Nykaa has expanded its offering to include fashion with the multi-brand ecommerce platform Nykaa Fashion and grooming and lifestyle products for men with Nykaa Man. Through engaging and educational content and messaging on social media, emails and the Nykaa Network community platform, Nykaa caters to millions of beauty and fashion enthusiasts across India. Additionally, the Nykaa Pro platform caters to all professional beauty needs with special access and offers. PWR PWR

