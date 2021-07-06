Left Menu

Ashok Leyland expects plants to be operational for 6-25 days in July

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 13:50 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said its manufacturing plants across the country would be operational between 6-25 days in July.

The Chennai-based company noted that the overall market demand in July is better than in June this year.

''Consequently, our plants will be working for more days in July compared to May and June, ranging from 6 to 25 days across various plant locations,'' Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

On June 1, the company had announced that its manufacturing plants will be operational only for up to ten days in the month due to lower demand and lockdown in states where its plants were located.

In May, Ashok Leyland had said it has curtailed production at its manufacturing plants due to a dip in demand with the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country.

The company has carefully studied the demand situation, and efforts are being made to match the demand on the one hand while being cognisant of the disruptions in the supply situation, it had said.

The Hinduja group flagship firm has a presence across domestic and international markets.

