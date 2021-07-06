Amazon India launches two all-women delivery stations in Kerala

Building on its commitment to empowering women with work opportunities, Amazon India today announced the launch of two all-women delivery stations in Kerala.

These stations are situated in the towns of Aranmula (Pathanamthitta district) and Kodungallur (Thrissur district) and operated by Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) who provide job opportunities to more than 50 women in the region.

The launch of these all-women delivery stations complements Amazon Indias efforts to increase the opportunities for women in the logistics sector whilst strengthening its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity (DEI) commitment, an official statement said here.

The company already has two all-women delivery stations in Chennai and Kadi, Gujarat, it said.

The DSP program is a last-mile delivery model where Amazon India partners with Small and Mid-sized Businesses (SMBs) to deliver packages to Amazon customers.

For many partners, this program is their first entrepreneurial venture.

They leverage their local knowledge of the community and the technological support offered by Amazon India to seamlessly fulfill delivery promises to customers, it said.

The launch of these stations in these towns not only enables Amazon India to deepen its reach to customers in and around these areas but also provides growth and work opportunities for DSPs and the associates they hire.

Stating that these stations are completely managed and run by women across managerial and delivery associate roles, the statement also said all associates are provided with training support across different aspects including customer service, handling packages, technology, and safety.

The company has introduced several measures to ensure a safe workplace for women by creating awareness and building various feedback mechanisms, and a dedicated helpline number created for associates to dial in for any support or help needed during the day.

On the launch of these stations, Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Operations, Amazon India, said,'' We have thousands of women who are playing important roles in our operations network and thriving in their professional lives with Amazon.'' ''The launch of these two all-women delivery stations in Kerala is an extension of our continuous efforts to provide women with safe and fulfilling opportunities and we remain steadfast in our resolve to financially uplift them.'' Maya Vinod, a woman delivery associate from the all-women delivery station in Aranmula, said being a delivery associate has empowered her to be financially independent.

''I am grateful to set an example for other women and showing them that they, too, can achieve their dreams,'' she said.

In addition to the all-women delivery stations, the company has centers that are run and managed by transgender individuals and silent delivery stations in Mumbai that have provided opportunities to those with hearing impairments.

Amazon India has also created opportunities for military veterans across various functions of its operations network, enabling them to create fulfilling alternate career opportunities.

The company continues to build an inclusive workforce and is focused on ensuring that diverse employee cohorts are not only represented in the workforce but also have mechanisms that enable them to thrive, the company statement added.

