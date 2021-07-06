Goods train derails in Mumbai; no casualty

Three wagons of a goods train derailed at a yard in suburban Mulund on Tuesday morning, but the movement of long-distance and local trains on the main line was not affected, a Central Railway official said.

No one was injured in the incident that took place around 7 am, CR's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

There was no adverse impact on the movement of suburban or outstation trains as the derailment occurred at a goods train yard, the official said.

Later, the work of wagon re-railment was completed and traffic in the goods yard was restored, he said. ''The train derailment inside the Mulund goods yard. No main line mail/express or suburban trains were affected,'' he said.

