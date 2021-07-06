Left Menu

PathStore launches RT-PCR testing in India at Rs 299

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 16:49 IST
PathStore launches RT-PCR testing in India at Rs 299
  • Country:
  • India

France-based firm PathStore on Tuesday said it has launched its COVID-19 RT-PCR testing in India at a price of Rs 299 to increase its accessibility across the country.

The deployment of the company's highly affordable RT-PCR test will help in functioning of tourism, industrial and retail sectors, PathStore said in a statement.

''We find testing cost is one of the major impediments for the economically vulnerable sections in accessing high-quality COVID-19 diagnostics facilities,'' GeneStore Global CEO Anubhav Anusha said.

PathStore's unique mission and challenge is to deliver an international quality of its laboratory testing and customer service at a price point that is accessible to over 80 per cent of the Indian population, he added.

GeneStore France is the parent company of PathStore.

''PathStore will be expanding it to all major COVID-19-impacted states in the coming one to three months and will deploy over 2,000 medical representatives across India for RT-PCR sample collection,'' Anusha said.

The company has established a large RT-PCR and biosafety level-3 testing laboratory in Gurugram, capable of handling one lakh samples a day, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany
4
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021