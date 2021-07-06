PathStore launches RT-PCR testing in India at Rs 299

France-based firm PathStore on Tuesday said it has launched its COVID-19 RT-PCR testing in India at a price of Rs 299 to increase its accessibility across the country.

The deployment of the company's highly affordable RT-PCR test will help in functioning of tourism, industrial and retail sectors, PathStore said in a statement.

''We find testing cost is one of the major impediments for the economically vulnerable sections in accessing high-quality COVID-19 diagnostics facilities,'' GeneStore Global CEO Anubhav Anusha said.

PathStore's unique mission and challenge is to deliver an international quality of its laboratory testing and customer service at a price point that is accessible to over 80 per cent of the Indian population, he added.

GeneStore France is the parent company of PathStore.

''PathStore will be expanding it to all major COVID-19-impacted states in the coming one to three months and will deploy over 2,000 medical representatives across India for RT-PCR sample collection,'' Anusha said.

The company has established a large RT-PCR and biosafety level-3 testing laboratory in Gurugram, capable of handling one lakh samples a day, the statement said.

