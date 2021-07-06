One injured in stabbing at Dusseldorf airport - Focus
06-07-2021
One person was injured in a knife attack at Dusseldorf airport on Tuesday and the perpetrator is on the run, German magazine Focus reported, citing a federal police spokesperson.
The stabbing took place in front of the departures terminal, Focus said, adding the motive remained unclear.
Police could not immediately be reached for comment.
