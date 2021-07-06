Left Menu

One injured in stabbing at Dusseldorf airport - Focus

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
One person was injured in a knife attack at Dusseldorf airport on Tuesday and the perpetrator is on the run, German magazine Focus reported, citing a federal police spokesperson.

The stabbing took place in front of the departures terminal, Focus said, adding the motive remained unclear.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

