Verdant Capital announces advisory partnership with Invest in Visions of Germany

Verdant Capital (Verdant-Cap.com) is pleased to announce a new investment advisory partnership with Invest in Visions GmbH ("IIV") of Germany. Under the partnership Verdant Capital will, on a pan-African basis, originate, prepare for the execution, and monitor investments for IIV's funds investing in inclusive financial institutions ("IFIs"). These institutions include microfinance banks non-banking financial institutions, credit-only institutions, leasing businesses, innovative or technology-driven credit businesses, as well as commercial banks that credibly serve SMEs.

The partnership with IIV is an important additional pool of capital for Verdant Capital's Specialist Funds platform. Verdant Capital Specialist Fund's principal aim is to alleviate the impediments to access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises across the Continent by providing innovative and impactful funding solutions to inclusive financial institutions. Each funding solution targets meaningful financial and social returns. The partnership with IIV fits alongside the Verdant Capital Invoice Discounting Facility, a USD 30 million facility for financial institutions to grow their SME-focused receivables finance portfolios, and Verdant Capital Hybrid Fund, a USD 100 million fund to invest hybrid capital and subordinated debt into African financial institutions. Verdant Capital is a responsible investor aligned with the globally recognised principles and best practices for impact investing.

Advertisement

Verdant Capital announces a new partnership to invest in financial inclusion

Edda Schröder, founder and managing director of IIV, describes the newly formed partnership with Verdant Capital as a milestone for IIV's expansion to Africa. "We are looking forward to working with an experienced advisor like Verdant Capital, who shares our values and fosters impactful funding solutions with social returns. This partnership helps us to further diversify our investment portfolio and expand our impact to African countries."

(With Inputs from APO)