Stabbing at Germany's Duesseldorf Airport injures 1 person

One person was injured in a stabbing in a car park at Duesseldorf Airport on Tuesday and officers were looking for the assailant, police said.

The stabbing happened at a parking ticket machine and is suspected to have resulted from an argument among homeless people, police told German news agency dpa. There was no disruption to air traffic or to passenger operations.

The assailant fled and was being sought by police.

The victim wasn't seriously injured and received outpatient treatment at a hospital.

