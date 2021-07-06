Left Menu

Stabbing at Germany's Duesseldorf Airport injures 1 person

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 18:17 IST
Stabbing at Germany's Duesseldorf Airport injures 1 person
  • Country:
  • Germany

One person was injured in a stabbing in a car park at Duesseldorf Airport on Tuesday and officers were looking for the assailant, police said.

The stabbing happened at a parking ticket machine and is suspected to have resulted from an argument among homeless people, police told German news agency dpa. There was no disruption to air traffic or to passenger operations.

The assailant fled and was being sought by police.

The victim wasn't seriously injured and received outpatient treatment at a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021