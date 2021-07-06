Olympics: CM orders Rs 5 lakh each to five athletes from TN

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday ordered an incentive of Rs five lakh each to five athletes from Tamil Nadu, who would be taking part in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The special government incentive of Rs five lakh each would be for S Arokya Rajiv and Naganathan Pandi (men's 4 x 400 meter relay), Suba Venkatesan, Dhanalakshmi Sekar and Revathi Veeramani (4 x 400 mixed relay), an official release here said.

Already, a similar incentive of Rs five lakh each has been given last month to seven participants from Tamil Nadu including fencer C A Bhavani Devi, the release added.

