Demand for holiday travel accelerates as curbs ease: ixigo

With Covid-19 infections seeing a downward trend, travel search queries by holidaymakers are rising rapidly, booking app ixigo said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 11:09 IST
Leisure travel queries are picking up for popular summer getaway destinations.. Image Credit: ANI
With Covid-19 infections seeing a downward trend, travel search queries by holidaymakers are rising rapidly, booking app ixigo said on Wednesday. Daily flying passengers totalled about 45,000 last month but the number is currently 1.1 lakh.

"With cities easing mobility curbs, we have seen a rise in travel search inquiries on our apps in the past week. Popular summer getaway destinations like Leh, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh are making a comeback," said ixigo. People are travelling back to metros like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from their hometowns in tier two and three cities.

Bookings from cities like Varanasi, Darbhanga, Patna and Gorapkhpur to metros have seen a jump of 45 to 50 per cent in the past two weeks, said the company. Top metro to metro routes booked for travel in June were Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Top non-metro to non-metro routes booked for travel were Kochi, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Lucknow, Patna, Guwahati and Srinagar, said ixigo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

