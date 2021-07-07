Left Menu

IATA airlines head sees transatlantic re-opening in weeks

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2021 18:35 IST
IATA airlines head sees transatlantic re-opening in weeks
The head of global airline body IATA said he was cautiously optimistic about demand for travel in the second half of the year, adding that he expects transatlantic flying between Britain and the United States to re-open in the coming weeks.

"I think we have to be optimistic that we will see a relaxation in relation to transatlantic flying during the coming weeks," International Air Transport Association Director General Willie Walsh told reporters on Wednesday.

