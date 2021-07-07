Left Menu

Swift action by two RPF women constables saves life

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 07-07-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 19:54 IST
Coimbatore, July 7 (PTI): Swift action by two women of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a train passenger at the Salem Junction early Wednesday.

Sivan Kumar (20) travelling by the Hatia Ernakulam special train tried to jump off while it was moving and he fell, said a release from the Salem railway division.

On seeing this, the constables pulled him from slipping into the gap between the platform and the train.

He escaped with minor injuries in the hip.

The timely action of Manju and Aswani was appreciated, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

