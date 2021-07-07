Global footwear and apparels maker Nike on Wednesday introduced its shopping app in India and neighbouring Southeast Asia markets.

Nike App is the company’s fastest-growing platform providing its members with personalised access to products, guidance, rewards, and experiences, said a company statement.

It was also launched in Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, India, Taiwan and Vietnam, it added.

Commenting on the development, Nike Southeast Asia and India (SEA&I) VP Sanjay Gangopadhyay said: ''The launch of the Nike App marks a critical expansion of Nike's digital ecosystem in SEA&I.

********************** Liberty General to process motor, health, travel claims on all days of week *Liberty General Insurance has announced claims services throughout the week, wherein it will process policyholders' claims on all days of the week, unlike others who offer to do so from Monday to Friday. The new initiative called Liberty 365, its motor, health, and travel insurance customers will be able to avail of this service at no extra cost, the insurer said in a statement without disclosing how many customers it has in these segments. For motor insurance customers, this service is available for vehicle inspections and cashless repair approvals on filing a claim as well as for post-repair approvals for timely delivery of the vehicle to workshops for claims up to Rs 50,000 for private cars, and up to Rs 10,000 for two-wheelers.

***************** Vayana ropes in BNY Mellon India ex head Aneish Kumar *Supply chain finance platform Vayana Network has appointed Aneish Kumar, the former managing director and country head of BNY Mellon India as a senior advisor and member of its advisory board.

Kumar is a career banker with more than 38 years of commercial and international banking experience and will play a vital role in strengthening Vayana's global financing network and partnerships, the startup said in a statement. Vayana has so far enabled the financing of over USD 7 billion to over 50,000 MSMEs across 400 supply chains in 25 different industries.

