Left Menu

C'garh: Three of family dead as car runs over them in road accident

PTI | Korba | Updated: 07-07-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 22:14 IST
C'garh: Three of family dead as car runs over them in road accident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family, including a 15-year-old girl, were killed on Wednesday after they fell off their motorcycle and ran over by a speeding car in neighbouring Korea district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

The accident occurred near Maharajpur village under the Podi police station limits around 6 pm, he said.

The victims, identified as Sushil (40), his grandmother Rajkumari and his daughter Shivani, were heading to their native village Rojhi from Baikunthpur, the headquarter of the district, on a motorcycle, he said.

''The motorcycle collided with a car coming from the opposite direction following which the trio fell on the road. At the same time, another car that was following the first car ran over them killing the man and his grandmother on the spot. The girl succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a local hospital,'' the official said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021