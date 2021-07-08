Left Menu

EU executive approves Cyprus' 1.2 bln euro COVID recovery plan

The European Union's executive approved on Thursday Cyprus' plan to spend 1.2 billion euros ($1.41 billion) worth of special funds from the EU, aimed at restarting economic growth mauled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-07-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:55 IST
EU executive approves Cyprus' 1.2 bln euro COVID recovery plan
Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's executive approved on Thursday Cyprus' plan to spend 1.2 billion euros ($1.41 billion) worth of special funds from the EU, aimed at restarting economic growth mauled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 1.2 aid, which Cyprus won't have to pay back, is part of the EU's unprecedented economic stimulus totaling 800 billion euros to be distributed among the 27 member states.

Cyprus plans to use 41% of the total allocated funds to support climate objectives, including green taxation, the liberalization of the electricity market, and facilitating energy renovations in buildings, the EU Commission said. The plan also includes measures to promote digitalization of public services, to support early childhood education, and to reduce risks in the banking sector related to the legacy non-performing loans. ($1 = 0.8483 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021